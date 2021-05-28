SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Live within your budget. Don’t buy into a misleading sales pitch. Legal, financial and medical issues will pose a problem if you are imprecise.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t be fooled by what others say or promise. Ask questions, and make what you want and need clear. A change you or someone close to you makes will limit your ability to get things done.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Seize the moment, and activate your plans. Take care of everything on your to-do list, and it will make you feel good. A lifestyle change will give you more space and add to your comfort.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Your drive will surpass your expectations and help you master whatever you set out to do. Family time or romancing a loved one will lead to closer relationships and plans.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take care of what and who matters to you. Don’t take risks that can disrupt your life. If you need help, ask. If you can help others, do so. Maintaining balance will encourage better days ahead.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t let emotions ruin your day. Explosive action will not get you what you want. Use intelligence, finesse and persistence instead of brute force. Pay your dues and take care of your responsibilities.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Let your heart lead the way. Live, laugh and be happy. Make a point to sign up for things that bring you closer to your dreams. A friend or relative will offer valuable help or insight.

