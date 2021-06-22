SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be open and honest about your feelings. Expand your relationships with people who share your concerns and are heading in a similar direction. Change your surroundings to suit your lifestyle.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — It’s OK to do things differently. Focus on home, family and setting up your house to add to its comfort and convenience. Strive to reach your goal and to stabilize meaningful relationships.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t make promises you cannot keep or give a false impression about your feelings. An intelligent explanation will help you sway the opinion of someone who can help you reach your goal.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Head in a direction that makes you stretch your imagination. Strive to discover what you can do, keep an open mind and walk away from anything or anyone that isn’t in your best interest.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pursue something you enjoy doing. Do the best you can; you will make a difference. Educational pursuits will pay off. The effort you put forth to reach your dreams will be noticed.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Put your heart into your responsibilities. Others will notice your ability to get things done. Strive to advance. Leave nothing to chance, and you will excel.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Share your thoughts openly and compassionately. Change begins with an idea and the art of persuasion. Use your charm to attract attention. Discipline, honesty and hard work will be necessary.

