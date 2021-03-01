LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You have more options than you realize. Stop letting someone make decisions for you. Start trusting in your ability to get things done. Follow your heart, and make things happen.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Someone from your past will step back into your life. Make changes that will encourage greater happiness. Moderation, a minimalist lifestyle and a change of heart could be required.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Discipline will affect the outcome of a situation you face with a close friend or relative. Speak up, make a difference and do what’s necessary to get others to take note and do what’s right.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Pay attention to what’s going on with a friend or relative. Protect your home and family from risky people. Pay more attention to someone you love, and make romance and self-improvement priorities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A disciplined approach to your responsibilities will pay off. Listen to the facts, and don’t lose sight of what’s real and what isn’t. Break away from manipulative people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — An unexpected change will require an instant response. Take a unique approach to the way you handle your money and professional responsibilities. Romance is featured.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take your time, and look for investments, deals and opportunities that will encourage stability and financial security. Don’t make changes based on what someone else does. Do what works best for you.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0