LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Approach change with caution. Consider who will benefit most before you commit to anything. Uncertainty is a good enough reason to reject a proposition. Invest more time in something that will help you get ahead.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Let your intuition guide you, and you will avoid being taken advantage of by someone with ulterior motives.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put more energy into personal improvement and financial gain. Refuse to let someone railroad you into something that will create problems with a friend, colleague or relative.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A change will be refreshing. Look for safe forms of entertainment that will take your mind off stressful situations. Problems with someone close to you will require adjustments on your part.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put more trust in what you are capable of doing, and less in those who talk big and offer little. An energetic approach to work, educational pursuits and social matters will pay off.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Embrace a pastime that boosts your confidence and energy. Physical fitness will affect how you view life, love and the future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take time out to do something you enjoy. Don’t make changes to accommodate someone who doesn’t do the same for you. Concentrate on mental and physical stimulation that will result in intelligence and good health.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0