Friday, June 10

Choose your words wisely. Misinterpretation will stand between you and what you want. Leave nothing to chance or up to others to handle for you. Explore how you feel about your options; take the path that suits you best. Don't feel married to someone's ideas and plans when you have your own to pursue. Balance and integrity will enhance the outcome.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Do the research. A biased opinion will cause uncertainty, leaving you in a vulnerable position. Go over details, rules and regulations, and make sure you have taken care of everything.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Get expert advice before initiating changes or starting something new. Make sure your plans fit your budget. A physical factor will influence how you go about making a transformation.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Challenging yourself physically will ease stress. Put your energy into something that matters to you, and you'll find a way to make a difference. Home improvement projects are favored.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change will lift your spirits and put you in the mood to get out and have fun with friends or spend a romantic day with someone you love. Worry less about what others think.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You'll have the drive and stamina to get things done. Refuse to let someone get in your way or take control. Map out your plan and go about your business. Doing things yourself will pay off.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Keep life simple. Don't get into an emotional tiff with a friend, relative or peer. Plan your next move or fix up your space to make it easier to handle your responsibilities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Make yourself comfortable by improving your surroundings. Take charge of your happiness, and don't give anyone the chance to ruin your day. Get together with someone who challenges you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Spend time pampering and pleasing yourself. A couple of changes at home will make you feel at ease and assist you in distancing yourself from someone who is a bad influence.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take a moment to figure out what others want or expect from you. Don't feel you have to make a change because someone else does. Stick close to home and work on inspiring projects.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Keep personal and financial information to yourself. The fewer things others know about you, the easier it will be to avoid being asked for handouts and favors. Protect your assets.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be realistic. Don't believe everything you hear or take on more than you can handle. Emphasize what you can do to tidy up loose ends. A heart-to-heart chat will give you some perspective.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take care of money matters, your reputation and your position. Leave nothing to chance or up to someone likely to step in and take charge. Keep your opinions and plans to yourself.

