Tuesday, May 11

Let your intuition lead the way. You cannot stop change, but you can make the most out of whatever comes your way. A philosophical mindset, dedication and discipline will help you conquer whatever you choose to pursue. Take physical action, and turn your passion into something tangible.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A change of plans will turn out to be in your favor. Take the plunge and work to make your life better. Figure out how to improve your qualifications to raise your earning potential.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Distance yourself from obsessive or indulgent individuals. Focus on what you want to achieve, and don’t stop until you are happy with the results. Honor your promises.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll receive help if you ask for it. Share your ideas with someone who can help you implement them. An investment or joint venture looks promising, as long as you don’t go over budget.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Emotions will escalate quickly. Avoid making rash decisions without thinking matters through. Take a step back and rethink what’s transpired before you do something you’ll regret.