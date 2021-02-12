Saturday, Feb. 13

Take the initiative and be responsible, and you will avoid criticism, backlash and sabotage. The more you do, the stronger your position will become. It’s difficult for others to argue with perfection. Personal improvement will boost your ego and confidence. You have plenty to gain by taking the helm and turning your dreams into a reality.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Your hard work will pay off if you are diligent and finish what you start. Trust and believe in yourself and your ability to get things done correctly. Success will follow.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — An emotional plea will help you get your way. Bring about the changes you want by doing the work yourself and taking credit for what you accomplish. Your efficiency will attract praise.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Get involved in something that interests you. The people you connect with will offer support and favors that lead to a dream position. Someone close to you will make an unexpected commitment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Bide your time. Do something creative or unusual that will keep you busy and your mind off something that upsets you. A moderate lifestyle will help you avoid a loss, argument or health problem.