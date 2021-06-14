SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t sweat the small stuff. Live up to your promises and follow through with your plans. Do what you say and explore the possibilities that unfold. Solve problems with intelligence.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Avoid people who bring you down or play mind games with you. Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve, then forge ahead with optimism. Don’t be misled by someone you admire.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t take on too much or get involved in a joint venture that discourages you from doing things you love to do. Stick close to loved ones, and take better care of your health.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Concentrate on doing your very best. Hone your skills. Do your own thing, and follow your heart as you move forward. Things can and will improve quite a bit.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll gravitate toward generous people. Don’t take chances that could lead to problems with someone close to you. You may desire change, but don’t make a move without doing adequate research.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Observe what’s going on around you. Set boundaries with people who crowd your space. Put more thought into how you run your home and what brings you the most joy. Pick up useful information.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep life simple and do your best to get along with the important people in your life. Don’t ignore a chance to use your skills diversely. Be careful of how much information you share with others.

