Thursday, Aug. 4

Take on more. Be diverse and receptive to new concepts and ideas. Learn all you can to help bring about positive change. Consider what makes you happy and incorporate what you discover into your everyday routine. Take responsibility for your life, joy and achieving what makes you feel good about who you are and the difference you make.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Refuse to let someone stand between you and your dream. If you stop to argue, you'll lose valuable time and energy. Learn as you go, and you'll discover something you enjoy doing that's prosperous.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Get to the bottom of situations involving a peer, relative or loved one. Set high standards, but don't expect others to share your values. An innovative idea will capture the right audience.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- An added push will help you realize how much of a difference you can make if you give your all. Refuse to let personal matters stand between you and what you want.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Leave nothing to chance or unfinished. Avoid outside pressure by doing your best to keep up with your responsibilities. A self-improvement project will bring good results. Romance is featured.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't invest in something unfamiliar. Do your research, and keep your emotions out of money matters. A change at home will help you bring in more cash instead of letting it slip through your fingers.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Being too forward regarding your likes and dislikes will give someone the upper hand. Avoid getting involved in ventures that depend on shared expenses and profits. Walk away from tense situations.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Adjust your plans to ensure you aren't taken advantage of by someone you least expect. Share only what's necessary. A novel approach to work will separate you from the competition.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Invest in yourself and solid plans to build equity over time. Being reasonable regarding personal health and emotional well-being will improve your attitude and your chance to get ahead.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll give someone the wrong impression if you are emotional or act out of character. Sit tight, listen and respond mindfully to avoid interference. Don't share personal information.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll find it challenging to get things going. Let passion, emotion and desire energize you to set high expectations. Strive for perfection; you'll like what transpires. Romance is on the rise.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Get the facts before getting involved. Don't trust others with your interests or future. Look for opportunities tailor-made to handle your needs. Don't deviate from what's important to you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- An impulsive move will backfire and lead to an unwanted argument with someone you need on your side. Avoid making assumptions or exaggerating. Bide your time and pay attention to detail.