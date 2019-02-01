Saturday, Feb. 2
It’s up to you to take advantage of what’s available. Recognize the possibilities and don’t be afraid to take control and make the changes necessary to reach your goals. Personal and professional gains are within reach. Concentrate on what you want and turn your dream into a reality.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Get your personal papers in order. A change you want to make should be approved by someone who is an expert before you proceed. Personal improvement and romance are encouraged.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — What you do to help others will make a difference. Giving back will make you feel good and deter you from spending time with people who tend to be indulgent and wasteful.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t get upset over a comment or criticism that someone makes. If you focus on physical fitness and doing the best you can, you will come out on top. Romance is encouraged.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Dig in and get things done. If you make a promise to someone, follow through on it. A financial gain is within reach. Look over personal papers and contracts.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Consider what you want and make it happen. Talks will lead to better relationships and will encourage positive change moving forward. Romance is in the stars.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Share something special with a loved one. Something you do to help out will encourage others to pitch in and offer you support when you need it most.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Partnerships, personal improvements and romance are favored. Socializing, mixing
business with pleasure and saying what’s on your mind will bring positive results. Don’t let your generous nature take total control.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Make plans to get out with people who share your interests. Someone close to you is likely to become jealous if you spend too much time paying attention to a co-worker.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — If you focus on your personal goals, you’ll come up with a plan that will help you get what you want. Physical and mental challenges will encourage you to make a change.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Say less about what you are up to or thinking about. First, talk to an expert or someone you respect who has helped you out in the past.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Consider what you have to offer and how you can use your attributes in different ways to raise your earning potential. Hard work will bring worthwhile rewards.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t give up on someone going through unstable times. Offer a lifeline, but be careful not to go down with the ship. Know when enough is enough. Protect your assets, possessions and heart.
