Saturday, July 2

Take a deep breath and tackle this year from a different perspective. Slow down, pace yourself and settle into a minimalist mindset that will counter any indulgent temptation. Think about making changes that ease stress and bring you peace of mind. Make learning and pursuing a healthy, active lifestyle your priorities, and you'll feel better about yourself and your future.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Look at your options, then head in the most manageable direction. Cut back where you can, eliminate what isn't necessary and concentrate on the people and pursuits that mean the most to you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Inconsistency will be your downfall. Don't jump from one belief to another for the wrong reason. Have the backbone to say what's on your mind, and act accordingly, regardless of opposition.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Verify any information you receive before using it or passing it along. Control uncertain situations to avoid disappointment. Work to change your direction or improve your qualifications.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Make a plan to allocate funds to ensure you get things done your way. Meet up with someone you enjoy spending time with. Share your dreams, hopes and wishes. Romance is encouraged.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Make plans to do something with friends that will challenge you mentally and push you to be at your best. Doing something you have never done will result in personal growth.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- A short trip or educational pursuit will get you excited about the possibilities ahead. Decluttering your space will prompt you to take better care of yourself. Romance is on the rise.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Be careful what you say. Dealing with a friend or relative could be problematic. Stick close to home, and avoid situations that can cost you emotionally, financially or physically.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You'll have a good eye when it comes to home decor. Plan to do some entertaining or get into a discussion with someone you love and respect. Romance will enrich a relationship.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't jeopardize your health or reputation. Listen attentively, and you'll get a good idea of what others are willing to do for you. Don't play favorites, but do praise those who come through for you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Seize the moment, size up your situation, devise a sound plan and pursue changes that will make you happy and content with your life. Personal gain, physical improvement and romance are favored.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You may desire change, but don't do anything you'll regret. Pay attention to detail and iron out any issue you think might be a problem, then proceed with good intentions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll discover a fantastic way to use your skills to help others if you get involved in something meaningful. Trust your instincts, and fact-check all information you receive.

