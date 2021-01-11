Tuesday, Jan. 12
Consider what makes you happy and adjust your life accordingly. The changes you make will help you see things more clearly. Choose your words wisely, and make sure you practice what you preach. Personal growth and an updated look are favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — It’s OK to do things differently. Don’t feel bound to tradition or to what someone wants you to do. A change will lift your spirits and encourage you to be more active.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You will meet with opposition if you show signs of insecurity or confusion. Stand tall and be clear about what you want. Look for an opportunity, and follow through with a plan.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll get the opportunity to explore something you want to pursue. How you represent yourself will make a difference. Direct your energy where it will be most effective.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You’ll have to rely on your connections to help you get ahead. A competitive individual will try to make you look bad. Preparation, intelligence and strategy will help you come out on top.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep an open mind, size up situations and make decisions based on facts. Personal improvements, growth and unique friendships will develop if you use social media to your advantage. Be direct.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Gather information. Trusting someone to take care of your business will set you back. Question everything and everyone before you agree to make a change.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A change someone suggests will be useful for you emotionally, but not financially. Think twice before you let someone push you in a bad direction. Concentrate on creativity, romance and personal happiness.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll have plenty of ideas, but consider your motives before you leap into action. A change will lead to uncertainty if you haven’t thought matters through sufficiently. Be smart and take your time.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Jump at the chance to learn something new or to use your skills differently. The more you know and have to offer, the greater the reward. Look at the trends, and be as versatile as possible.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t let your desire for change lead you down a rabbit hole. Don’t trade one negative situation for another. Baby steps will help you incorporate a promising strategy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Let your intuition be your guide. Stay focused on knowledge and facts. Use your imagination to outmaneuver anyone who tries to get in your way. Romance is favored.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Let go of negative baggage. Prepare to move forward with optimism, intelligence and a disciplined attitude. Giving anyone the chance to speak on your behalf or take care of your responsibilities will result in disappointment.