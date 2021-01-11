GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Gather information. Trusting someone to take care of your business will set you back. Question everything and everyone before you agree to make a change.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A change someone suggests will be useful for you emotionally, but not financially. Think twice before you let someone push you in a bad direction. Concentrate on creativity, romance and personal happiness.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll have plenty of ideas, but consider your motives before you leap into action. A change will lead to uncertainty if you haven’t thought matters through sufficiently. Be smart and take your time.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Jump at the chance to learn something new or to use your skills differently. The more you know and have to offer, the greater the reward. Look at the trends, and be as versatile as possible.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t let your desire for change lead you down a rabbit hole. Don’t trade one negative situation for another. Baby steps will help you incorporate a promising strategy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Let your intuition be your guide. Stay focused on knowledge and facts. Use your imagination to outmaneuver anyone who tries to get in your way. Romance is favored.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Let go of negative baggage. Prepare to move forward with optimism, intelligence and a disciplined attitude. Giving anyone the chance to speak on your behalf or take care of your responsibilities will result in disappointment.

