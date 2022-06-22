Thursday, June 23

Lose yourself in the things you enjoy doing most. Keep life simple, moderate and realistic. Refuse to let others meddle with or disrupt your plans. Make changes based on your needs and what you can afford. Stick to what's comfortable and easiest for you so you can avoid frustration and interference. Keep personal information secret, and assume nothing when dealing with others.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Cover your bases and prepare to counter anything or anyone who gets in your way. Have a plan in place, and put your energy where it will do some good. Avoid temptation and extravagance.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take the high road, adjust to whatever challenges you encounter and give your all until you feel confident you did your best. You will come up with new and exciting options if you do some research.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A lifestyle change will lead to personal growth, new connections and better relationships with friends, family and co-workers. Invest time and energy into something you enjoy doing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't let uncertainty lead to loss. Keep track of your assets and liabilities to ensure you don't miss an opportunity. Use intelligence to charm someone with whom you'd like to work.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A change will lift your spirits and help you figure out what's best for you. Back away from pressure. Let your intuition guide you, and something good will unfold.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- A responsible attitude will give you the edge in a competitive situation. By opening your doors to friends and relatives, you will gain valuable insight. Romance is favored.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll quickly figure out what's expected of you if you discuss your intentions with a friend, relative or loved one. Be quick to make adjustments that will help keep the peace.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep your emotions under control, and use intelligence and charm to persuade others to see things your way. Pay attention to how much things cost and what you can afford.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A quiet pursuit will ensure success. Look at what's possible, and don't hesitate to go for the brass ring. Change begins with you, so take control and make things happen.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Spice things up, speak up and use your experience as a guide. Be bold and confident, and keep your eye on what's ahead of you. A dynamic display of how you operate will draw interest.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Keep secrets until you feel comfortable sharing them. Your vision of how things will unfold may not resemble what transpires. Be ready to do some fancy footwork to maintain the status quo.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Use your charm to win acceptance and favors. Get involved in something you care about. Your manner and accomplishments will win you compliments and valuable interest.

