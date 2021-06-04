Saturday, June 5
Look for new and exciting ways to use your knowledge and skills to excel. Branch out and implement effective ways to incorporate something you love to do into your everyday routine. Keeping active and maintaining good health are mandatory this year. Rethink how you socialize.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Reconsider your work ethic and strategy. Don’t hesitate to make changes to the way you look or how you do things. Groom yourself for success.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A change of plans will restrict you if you buy into what someone is doing instead of taking the path that offers you peace of mind and personal control. Rely on your intelligence.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Focus on what you can do to improve your health and overall well-being. Look for a unique way to spend time that will bring you peace of mind and increased physical endurance.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll accomplish what you set out to do if you take action. Less talk will help you avoid interference. Listen to your heart; let your emotions carry you in a direction that suits your needs.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Pay attention to what others are offering. Verify the information provided, then proceed in a direction that puts your mind at ease. Protect against health risks. Socialize safely.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Listen to the lessons of experience, and you’ll avoid making a financial mistake. Look at your assets and consider the best way to use what you have to improve your lifestyle.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Don’t be fooled by what others do or say when it’s your needs that are important. Show discipline when dealing with money, health and situations that are dependent on group unity.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll flock to people who are fast-paced and live life to the fullest. Reconnect with old friends to discover a new way to achieve satisfaction and gratitude. Focus on enlightenment.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Look around you, and you’ll come up with ideas that will add to your home’s comfort and convenience. Put things in order and set up designated spaces for the projects you want to pursue.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take your mind off what troubles you. Engage in pastimes with people you enjoy. Safe socializing will lift your spirits and encourage you to make some healthy lifestyle decisions.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Concentrate on personal changes that make you feel and look your best. Start a routine geared toward fitness and a proper diet. Engage in activities that build strength, confidence and courage.