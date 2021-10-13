Thursday, Oct. 14

Put more effort into improving your surroundings. Comfort and functionality will support peace of mind and efficiency, leaving you more time to explore avenues that pique your imagination. Expand your interests, friendships and skills, and you will discover something that makes you feel alive. Express your desires and be open to what life has to offer.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Reconnect with someone you miss. A conversation will brighten your day and give you the reality check you need to recognize how far you’ve come. Set new priorities and watch your mental baggage diminish.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take a wait-and-see approach to avoid getting caught up in someone’s drama. Observation will help you make wise decisions when change is required. Take the road less traveled.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put on your hardhat and take on physical tasks that need attention. What you accomplish will raise eyebrows as well as your reputation. A chance to boost your income is apparent.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Listen to what others have to say, and you’ll learn valuable information that will help you maneuver your way through a situation that has the potential to affect your livelihood.