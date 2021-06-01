Wednesday, June 2
Take your time and do things properly if you want to get ahead this year. Refuse to let anyone bully or manipulate you into doing something you don't want to do. Your happiness and success depend on you taking charge and following through with your plans. Discipline leads to personal gain.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Too much too fast will lead to disappointment. If you want something done, do it yourself. Don't rely on others or trust anyone with sensitive information.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Focus on your ideas. A unique approach to a favorite pastime will turn into a part of your everyday routine. A financial gain is apparent if you invest in yourself. It's time to get things done.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Make a change for the right reason. Head in a direction that makes you feel good about what you do and how you live. Honesty and charm will be necessary. Don't be afraid to go your own way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll be drawn to smooth talkers. Think twice before you let someone persuade you to do something that can affect your reputation or position. Rely on those who have always provided sound advice.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Look at the big picture. Let go of the burdens and responsibilities that don't belong to you. Stop worrying about what others think or say. Do your own thing.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Step outside your comfort zone and explore new possibilities. Refuse to let outside influences disrupt your plans. Don't allow unfinished business to deter you from getting what you want.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- A methodical attitude will help you avoid trouble. Distance yourself from people who play emotional games and are bad influences. Say no to indulgent behavior and yes to discipline.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll find an interesting way to put your skills to good use. A deal based on something you are good at will turn out well. A partnership can be advantageous if equality is paramount.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep an open mind, but don't let anyone use emotional manipulation to get his or her way. Take a pragmatic approach to what you want to achieve. Personal improvement is encouraged.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll find it difficult to get along with everyone. Listen more and say less. Figure out what's important to you and seek out people who share your opinions and beliefs.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Share only what's necessary. The less others know about you, the easier it will be to get things done. An intelligent approach will open doors and encourage greater opportunities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A change will help you see your situation from a different perspective. Take advantage of shared information and use it to help you advance. A take-charge attitude will help you win favors.