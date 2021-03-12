Saturday, March 13

Gather information, be precise and take pride in your words and actions. How you present yourself to the world will determine what you get in return. Indecisiveness could be your downfall, so have the facts ready to support your positions. Trust in your insight, and put your best foot forward. Romance is favored.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Pick up the pace. It’s your turn to soar. Start doing things your way. Let your uniqueness be your calling card, and you will attract individuals who can help you reach your goals.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Favors will come your way, but debts will weigh you down. Find out exactly where you stand and what expectations are involved before you agree to accept a proposal.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Indecisiveness is a warning sign. When in doubt, step back and rethink your next move. Don’t reveal your intentions until you are sure you can follow through with your plans.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Refuse to let your emotions interfere with common sense. Someone will take advantage of you if you are gullible. Don’t feel pressured to make a hasty decision. Do something that will benefit you.