PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Volunteer for something that will help a cause you believe in, and it will encourage you to use your skills differently. Finish what you start and enjoy a little downtime with a loved one.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You can have fun without overspending. Choose to be with people who are happy to be around you to avoid the pressure of keeping up with someone overbearing. Take responsibility for your happiness.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Things are speeding up and changing fast. Do a reality check before you jump into something that has too many variables. When in doubt, take a pass and avoid stressful situations and unstable people.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Plan to get together with people you know and trust to abide by the rules. Don’t let an outsider disrupt your life or goals. Take control of a situation, and you’ll avoid letting someone take you for granted.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Be cautious not to take on more than you can handle. Generosity will leave you in a compromising position. Take a step back and consider what’s doable before you promise more than you can deliver.