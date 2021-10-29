Saturday, Oct. 30

It's time to cut back, not to expand. Rethink your lifestyle, the way you approach work and how you handle your cash. Take the initiative to size down, eliminate undue stress and discover what makes you happy and brings you peace of mind. Be secretive about your intentions and the changes you want to make until you have everything in place.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Revisit your options, and you'll gain perspective regarding the possibilities. Don't limit what you can do because someone discourages you. Take a step in a direction that encourages you to enjoy life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Time spent with a friend or relative will be rewarding. The information you receive will encourage you to make a lifestyle change. Plans with a loved one will provide emotional stability.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Put your cash in a safe place. Make changes at home that will lower your overhead. Plan for a better future by discarding things you no longer need. Less clutter will enhance your productivity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Look at your relationships with others and consider any emotional snags that may be holding you back. Keeping your financial and legal documents separate will save you from a dodgy situation.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take charge and don't let anyone get in your way. Resolve financial, legal and medical matters by taking responsibility and making the necessary adjustments. An opportunity awaits.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Get moving. Make life, love and happiness your priorities, and share your long-term goals with someone special. Romance is encouraged. Do something physically challenging for best results.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Explore the possibilities and consider what you want to pour your energy into before signing up for something that will eat up your time or money. Take the steps necessary to ensure a wise decision.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Expand your mind, interests and friendships. Gravitate toward people who share your beliefs and concerns, and participate in events that make a difference but don't jeopardize your health.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You may disagree with what others do or say, but you are better off not interfering if you want free rein yourself. Confrontation is a waste of time. Concentrate on what will help you the most.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Speaking up will deter anyone from messing with you or your plans. Participate in something that puts a smile on your face and make plans with someone you love to be around.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- It's up to you to initiate change. Consider what works for you, and research what's entailed. Leave no room for error or interference. Refuse to let someone emotionally manipulate you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- A step in a new direction will bring out the best in you. Explore the possibilities and connect with people who make you think and encourage you to reach for the stars.

