Saturday, Jan. 16

Love who you are and what you are capable of doing. Focus on putting your energy where it counts, and double up on the things that bring you joy and satisfaction. Savor each moment you get to spend with loved ones. Share your intentions and plans, and the year will unfold just the way you want.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take a moment to reevaluate your relationships. Consider the best way to add to your skills and knowledge and raise your profile. Engage in something that requires insight and your personal touch.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t ask for too much or you will end up disappointed. Stick to your original plan, and you will be able to reach your goal without interference. Keep a steady pace.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Refuse to let anyone mess with your mind. Follow through with your intentions without drawing attention to yourself. Be secretive about your personal life and plans.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pay close attention to detail. Call for expert advice when you have doubts about something. Hard work will pay off and help you find a unique way to overcome a dilemma.