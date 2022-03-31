Friday, April 1

Speak your mind. Take the initiative to make your dreams come true. Be responsible for your happiness and construct a life that satisfies your needs and warms your soul. Invest in yourself and in your ideas. Surround yourself with people who share your dreams and beliefs. Set a standard, and you’ll realize your expectations.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Head down a path you find inviting. Be receptive to what others have to offer and open to trying something new. Personal improvement is favored, and love and romance are encouraged.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Be aware of your surroundings and what everyone else is doing. Caution will prevent someone from taking advantage of your vulnerabilities. Play to your strengths.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You have knowledge, experience and good timing in abundance, so don’t let anyone interfere with your plans. Challenge anyone who gets in your way, and seek out those who can help you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Reflect on what’s gone wrong and adjust to ensure that it won’t happen again. Preparation is the key to getting things right the first time. Avoid emotionally manipulative people.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t worry about the changes others make. Go about your business, and people who share your concerns will offer help. A special relationship will enhance your life and give you a new perspective.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Set high standards and stand by your word. Don’t let others’ actions cause you to do something questionable. Your future is dependent on how you handle others and the degree of your dedication.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Plan to socialize with people who challenge you mentally and physically. Unique plans for two will strengthen a relationship and lead to general life stability.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Try something different. A personal change may not please everyone, but if it sits well with you, that’s all that matters. Take responsibility for your happiness, and your life will fall into place.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Get involved in activities that require strength and agility. Work alongside people who share your goals and beliefs. A healthy, happy routine will help you do and be your best.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t let anyone railroad you into something you don’t relish. Do your own thing, and make positive domestic changes. It’s up to you to choose how you spend your time and money.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take the direction that feels right, and don’t let others interfere. Your decisions regarding money and business must come from the heart if you want them to work for you.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Bend a little, and things will swing in your favor. Incentives and compliments will help you persuade others to pitch in and assist you in reaching your goals. Passion will make a difference.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0