CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take care of emotional matters before you get on with your day. It's essential to have a good understanding of how your decisions will affect the ones you love. An open dialogue will help.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Size up your situation, then proceed with your plans. Look for ways to get around any challenge. Listen to suggestions and incorporate them into your projects. Keep an open mind.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take a moment to adjust whatever isn't working for you. How you handle money matters, people close to you, rules and regulations will set the mood for how things will unfold.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Get involved in something that motivates you. The opportunities that develop will help you use your skills more efficiently and accomplish goals that support your beliefs.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll have an impact on others if you offer suggestions that address issues that concern you. How you deal with rigidity will determine who offers to help you make a difference.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Bypass anyone who brings you down or holds you back. Focus on the here and now and what you can do to advance. Learn through experience, and head in a direction that offers security and peace of mind.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Be careful how you handle investments and domestic affairs. Channel your energy into getting the most for the least and building equity and stability. Your efforts won't go unnoticed.

