Wednesday, July 14

You’ll have plenty of options this year. Consider what will serve you best, and refuse to get bogged down with trivial matters. Keeping a clear head and staying focused on what you want to achieve will be your tickets to success. Rely on people who ground you and support your efforts, not on those enticing you to be indulgent.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Look for an unusual opportunity, and you’ll find something that intrigues you. Gather information and study all the ins and outs before you take a leap of faith. Preparation and persistence will pay off.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Embrace change. View life as an adventure, and turn any disappointment you encounter into a new beginning. Let go of what you cannot change and head toward the brighter side of life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — It’s up to you to make things happen. Don’t wait for someone to beat you at your own game or challenge you. Take a leadership position. Strive to do your best for your own sake.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Do what needs to be done and keep moving forward. Discussions will put you in an awkward position that requires you to make a premature decision. Stabilize your financial situation.