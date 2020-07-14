SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Refuse to let anything you encounter add to your stress. Keep meddlers at a safe distance. Put your efforts into physical and emotional improvement. Personal growth will lead to greater self-appreciation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Change your image, take a different path or fine-tune your plans to eliminate an error. Be the mastermind of your efforts, and be original, passionate and truthful. You will excel.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Fix what you have instead of opting for a replacement. Use your hands to put your ideas in motion and reward yourself for your self-control and discipline.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Think about your concerns and do some research. The information you receive will help you care for yourself and look after your interests more efficiently. Don’t let love cost you financially or emotionally.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep tabs on your expenses. Too much of anything will result in loss and regret. If something needs an adjustment, do it yourself. Be responsible and reap the rewards.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A demonstration of emotions will impact the way others view you. Strive to make your point passionately without being dramatic or overbearing, and you’ll get good results.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Sit back, relax and refuse to make a hasty decision. Time is on your side, and you’ll gain far more if you meditate or strive for personal growth.

