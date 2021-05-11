Wednesday, May 12

Keep your life in perspective. If you let the little things get to you, it will affect what you can accomplish this year. Moderation, discipline and patience will guide you in the right direction. Put your energy and time into what matters to you most, and resist temptation and manipulative individuals.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Set goals and follow through. Don’t wait for someone to make the first move or put you in a vulnerable position. It’s time to set the record straight and do what’s best for you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t overdo it. Too much of anything will work against you. Stay on top of your administrative work. Concentrate on what you can do to improve your everyday life.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You are overdue for a change. Reach out to someone you trust for sound advice. The suggestions you receive will work well with minor adjustments. Don’t lose out because you fear change.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Reconnect with people you have enjoyed collaborating with in the past. A partnership looks promising, as long as you can maintain equality and don’t go over budget.