Thursday, May 27

Honesty is the best policy, regardless of what others choose to do. Don’t make promises you don’t intend to keep. Keep things simple, doable and affordable, and good things will unfold. Choose self-improvement and personal growth instead of trying to change others. Be enthusiastic in all that you do.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take a moment to reevaluate your life and expectations. Step up and make the changes that will help you find the clarity you need to move forward. Finding your purpose will put your mind at ease.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Rely on yourself. Put your energy where it counts. Structure your day to encourage creativity. Don’t run away from conflict, change or criticism. Expect someone to withhold information.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t deviate from your plan to accommodate someone unpredictable. Take charge of your destiny, and set guidelines that will help you reach your dreams, hopes and wishes. Passion will help you excel.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Refuse to let what other people do or say confuse you. Let your determination and resources carry you to the place you want to go. Stamp out negativity and avoid manipulative people.