GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t second-guess yourself because someone doesn’t think or do things your way. Believe in your ability to get things done and make your life better.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Make a positive move. Be innovative and willing to work with the people or circumstances you encounter. Romance is encouraged. Be careful with your money.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t let inevitable changes get you down. Consider what you have and what you are capable of doing, and you will discover a new opportunity that will help you advance.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Personal and physical changes will improve your day. Taking better care of your health and well-being will bring about personal stability. Love and romance are on the rise.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Discipline and hard work will help you overcome any adversity you encounter at home or with a friend or relative. Speak up, but don’t start a feud. Honesty and tact will be required.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Refuse to let confusion take the reins. When in doubt, make your position clear to anyone trying to pressure you into something questionable. Be innovative regarding a necessary change.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep your money in a safe place, avoid joint ventures and verify information you receive before you take action or pass it along. Concentrate on what’s important to you.

