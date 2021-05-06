Friday, May 7

Use your charm to get your way. Lending a helping hand will win favors that will help you reach your ultimate goals this year. Make personal happiness and love your priorities, and everything else will fall into place. Be less aggressive and more attentive.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take care of loose ends, and you will feel less stressed. Healthy activities are an excellent way to maximize your physical and emotional well-being. Try something you've never done.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Be open to suggestions, but don't let anyone take control. Don't take on too much; you won't have the stamina to live up to your promises. Putting things off and being secretive won't help.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Work in conjunction with people who think like you. Together you can make a difference or achieve an objective that will improve your life and surroundings. Romance is in the stars.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Put your energy into something that will make a difference. Work alongside people who share your opinions and concerns. Don't take sides or waste time on no-win situations.