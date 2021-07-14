Thursday, July 15

Aim to make your surroundings more comfortable. Spending time in an environment that lowers stress and spurs peace of mind will give you the attitude you need to get ahead. Build your dreams one step at a time. Don’t let outside influences interfere with your plans.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Build a unique space that encourages you to let your imagination take charge. Having an outlet that reduces stress and makes you feel accomplished will help you get ahead in several ways.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Some information given to you could be misleading. When in doubt, ask questions before you agree to something that may not be to your advantage. What appears to be better than what you have will end up being disappointing.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ve got more going for you than you realize. Stand your ground, make your ideas and intentions clear, and elaborate on how you plan to proceed. Taking control will help you convince others to get involved.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — The tide is turning. Bide your time and wait for the right moment, and you will avoid making a mistake. Use discipline to maintain your integrity. Focus on taking care of your health.