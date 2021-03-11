Friday, March 12

Channel your energy wisely this year. Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you or what you have to offer. Look for ways to use your skills to gain access to a group, company or position that allows you to expand your knowledge and improve your earning potential or acquire personal gains.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Emotions will flare up if someone takes advantage of you. It’s in your best interest not to be too accommodating. Don’t worry if someone likes you; demand respect before you get involved in a joint venture.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Set your sights on what you can accomplish, and stop worrying about what everyone else is doing. Leave nothing to chance when dealing with bureaucracy. Pay attention to detail.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Stand firm and follow through with your plans. Don’t feel bad if someone doesn’t tag along; it’s up to you to make things work and find your joy. When one door closes, another will open.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll find it difficult to separate your feelings from what you know to be accurate. Be realistic, prepare to work diligently toward your goal and be proud of your accomplishments.