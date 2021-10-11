Tuesday, Oct. 12

Take time to evaluate what’s going on around you before you make any moves this year. You have options, and with preparation, you can reach what you desire. The world is your oyster; all you need to do is stop procrastinating and start taking advantage of opportunities as they arise.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep your emotions in check and your anger under control. Setting a path to victory means balance, integrity and staying focused on what’s important. Don’t give in to pressure.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Reach out to a friend or relative, and you’ll be offered insight into something unique. Be secretive about the changes you want to make. Once you establish a routine that works, you’ll get key support.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Sort through personal matters and goals, and discuss your thoughts with someone you want to include in your future. An exciting proposal will offer benefits that will entice you to make a move.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Be a good listener, and you’ll gain perspective. Criticizing someone will not create a friendly atmosphere. Change is inevitable, but how you go about it will determine your success.