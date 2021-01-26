Wednesday, Jan. 27

Preparation will be essential this year. Go over every detail, and think matters through before you jump into action. Situations will transform quickly, making it vital to keep everything updated and in place. Careful planning and knowing what you want will help you reach your goals and receive the rewards you desire.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be ready for whatever comes your way. Think fast, but don’t act prematurely. Timing is everything, and it’s essential to know when to make your move and when to sit tight.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Get out there and make your presence known. Be innovative and demonstrative, and you will gain recognition for what you are trying to achieve. Romance is encouraged.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Refuse to let your emotions take the reins. You’ll excel if you keep your thoughts to yourself and put your energy into getting things done. Make up your mind, and take care of business.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take a creative approach to everything you do. Care and diplomacy will be needed when addressing prickly issues. Full disclosure will help you settle matters once and for all.