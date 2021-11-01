Tuesday, Nov. 2

Take the edge off, relax and think about the best way to get what you want. Empathy and understanding, mixed with genuine charm and positive suggestions, will help you make your way through any pitfalls you encounter this year.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take a moment to assess situations, but don’t linger too long. Decisive action will show how capable you are and highlight your leadership qualities. Mindfulness, precision and honesty will be key.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be realistic regarding how much you spend. Getting the most for the least by doing the work yourself instead of paying others is favored — if you know what you are doing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Forward motion will keep you out of trouble. Keep your comments to yourself and avoid wasting time on senseless battles. Don’t step over others to make progress; treat everyone respectfully.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Look over the possibilities and map out a course that will help you reach your destination. Refuse to let a change of plans someone makes throw you off. Talk to someone who always cheers you up.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — There is no clear-cut way to handle sensitive situations. Take the time to understand how others feel and ask questions that give others the chance to develop a solution without being told what to do.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Join forces with someone who shares your point of view. Together you can make a difference. A discussion will lead to a broader understanding of your long-term goals and give you comfort.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t count on something that isn’t a sure thing. Ask questions and insist on verification in writing. Don’t hesitate to distance yourself from anyone who isn’t playing fair.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Thank matters through, make decisions for the right reasons and learn from the experiences you encounter. When in doubt, check the facts, budget appropriately and set a reasonable course.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Hide your emotions until you gather the facts. Knowing what you are up against will make it easier to do what’s best for you. Don’t give in to someone using manipulative tactics.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — A positive attitude will help you bypass a stressful situation. Do your best to get along, and be prepared to do things on your own if necessary.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Pay attention to how you manage money. Overspending on things you don’t need will lead to regret. Put more emphasis on what’s meaningful to you and how you can utilize your time effectively.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Set rules, boundaries and incentives to avoid opposition. Listen to suggestions and find a way to incorporate requests. Getting along with others will be half the battle. Sincerity will be key.

