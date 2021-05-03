LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Do something you enjoy, but don't be excessive. It's essential to keep the peace and live up to your promises. Discipline and hard work will bring you the highest returns.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Extravagance will lead to stress, overreaction and problems with people affected by your decisions. Clear up financial, emotional or health issues to eliminate stress and difficulties.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You'll get a glimpse of the big picture if you take a step back, reorganize and adjust your plans accordingly. Trust in yourself, not in someone trying to manipulate you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Push for what you want and believe in, and you will transform the way you live and the direction you take. It's time to eliminate what no longer works for you. Positive changes can be made!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You'll get ahead if you think matters through and use your discipline and innovative ideas to reach your goal. Don't be afraid to branch out or take a chance.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Your charm will be hard to resist, but if you try to take advantage of someone, you will eventually pay the price. Do what's best and fair for everyone involved in your plans.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take advantage of any opportunity to talk to someone who is doing something you want to pursue. The information you receive will be valuable and could put you in touch with someone who can help you get ahead.

