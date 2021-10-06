PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A financial change will lead to a more manageable lifestyle and less stress. Be sure to do what’s best for you. Generosity will buy only fair-weather friends. Be smart and save your money.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You are sitting in a good position. Consider what you want and who you can reach out to for suggestions, information or hands-on help. Partnerships look promising, and romance is favored.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — If you want to change, make it happen. Don’t wait for others to make the first move. Ask questions, analyze situations and do your best to stabilize conditions that could turn sour quickly.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Be careful how you express yourself. It’s essential to get all the facts straight. Verify the information you receive and be patient when dealing with others. Choose charm over force.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Greater interaction with people who come from different backgrounds will help you broaden your point of view and assist you in understanding how best to satisfy everyone’s needs. Be the peacemaker.