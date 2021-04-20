Wednesday, April 21

Patience, gathering knowledge and preparation will be essential if you want to get ahead. Time is on your side, and verifying facts will pay off. Leave nothing to chance. Take care of responsibilities personally. Concentrate on self-improvement instead of trying to change others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t feel pressured to accommodate others. Social gatherings will put you in harm’s way. Follow the rules and regulations, and you will avoid a setback. Maintain a healthy lifestyle.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Keep your thoughts to yourself. Take note of what others do and say, but don’t get into a senseless spat over something trivial. Focus on what you can do to make your life better.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take a moment to go over your financial situation. Spending money on something that you don’t need or making a donation you cannot afford will set you back. Look for diverse ways to use your skills.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll face opposition if you try to do things differently. Stick to instructions to avoid damaging your reputation as well as your relationships with others. Don’t mix business with pleasure.