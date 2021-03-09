You’ll face last-minute changes and indecisiveness this year. Having a clear-cut image of what you want to achieve will help you reach the higher moral ground. Stabilization, security and information will help you maintain integrity and a good reputation. A job or interest has the potential to raise your standard of living.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Reach out to someone you want to collaborate with, and you will both benefit from the encounter. An idea you have will spark an interest in something that encourages a positive change.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Connect with people who have something to offer. Set up interviews, send out your resume or take action to ensure that you make a difference. Handle uncertain situations or relationships with care.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll face opposition if you question what others do. Figure out the best way to get others to support what you are trying to accomplish, or prepare to move forward alone.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Your time is precious, and getting your facts straight will help you make the right choices. Make decisions for the right reasons, and support groups whose causes you agree with.