Friday, July 1

Reminisce, reach out to someone special, share memories, update your image and strive to do something that makes you happy. Take the time to get to know yourself better and grow mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Look at the big picture, and you'll discover what you can do to make the world and your life better.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Put things in perspective before disrupting your life or someone else's. Gather facts and be willing to compromise. Try to discourage negativity by keeping the peace. Apply for something you find intriguing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- A sensitive issue will surface. Listen and take notes to ensure you get your facts straight, and use the information to set yourself up for success. An investment will pay off.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't let fear limit you. If change is necessary, jump in and make the adjustments required to improve your lifestyle and relationships. Social events will help you connect with someone influential.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Jump in and take advantage of every possible opportunity. Position yourself for success and mix business with pleasure. The more active and vibrant you are, the more persuasive you'll be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take advantage of a sensitive situation instead of letting someone use you for their own gain. Don't take on responsibilities that don't belong to you. Distance yourself from trouble.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Wheel and deal until you get what you want. Your chatter will stir interest and win approval from someone you respect. A positive change at home will allow you more freedom and space.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't get angry; get moving. Put your energy into something that matters to you, and take a positive step toward improving your home, relationships and the way you do business.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Focus on moving forward, and don't stop until you're satisfied. Using your wit and charm to bring out the best in others will gain you recognition and praise. Spend time with a loved one.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take the time to do a good job and finish what you start. Your reputation depends on how you handle other people and sensitive matters. Don't divulge secrets or give anyone access to personal data.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Plan a fun outing or spend time with someone who makes you feel good about yourself. Make personal gain, romance and self-improvement your goals, and discuss your intentions with others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Be honest when dealing with domestic matters. Someone won't see things your way. Give others the freedom you expect in return. Set boundaries to avoid getting roped into sticky situations.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Expand your interests and circle of friends. Consider what you can offer to improve your life and alleviate any concerns. A self-improvement project will fetch compliments.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0