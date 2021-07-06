Wednesday, July 7

Think about the possibilities, and plan to do things differently. Listen to your heart, and focus on spending less and enjoying life more. A minimalist attitude will lower stress and encourage you to recognize what’s important. Work you enjoy doing will result in peace of mind and a healthier lifestyle.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take a unique approach to work or how you handle your responsibilities. An open-minded attitude will help you move about with ease. Set a budget to avoid unnecessary stress.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Surround yourself with experienced individuals. Maintain a clear vision of what you are trying to achieve. Consistency and sensitivity to what others want will help you get things done.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Pay attention. Distance yourself from anyone who appears uncertain. Set high standards and stick to a plan that you can carry out all by yourself if necessary. Leave nothing to chance.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Gather information. What you can contribute mentally will be the deciding factor when pitching an idea or making a presentation. Get your facts straight. Put a realistic schedule in place.