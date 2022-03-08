Wednesday, March 9

Pay attention to those who can help you get what you want, and nurture relationships that encourage and support your beliefs and efforts. Stick to the facts and refuse to let emotions stand between you and the truth. Distance yourself from those who weigh you down and hold you back. Put your energy into changes that make a difference.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Taking nature walks and getting back to basics will expand your mind and encourage success. Knowing what you want will help you map out a path that takes you where you want to go.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Call on reliable people, and you’ll get things done quickly. Forming better relationships with like-minded individuals will encourage more input and progress. Romance and self-improvement are featured. Now’s the time to get things done!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep your head down, avoid confrontations and put more effort into making physical changes. Be secretive about your plans until you are confident you can reach your goal.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Work alone and avoid interference. Distance yourself from people harboring grandiose ideas with little to back them. Take a practical, intelligent approach to what you are trying to achieve.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Do it yourself if you want something done. Don’t rely on others to come through for you. It’s up to you to gather information and physically take control of whatever situation you face.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take care of meaningful relationships. How you treat others reflects how you expect others to treat you. Choose peace and love over discord. Romance is encouraged. Be a good listener.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Refuse to let your emotions get in the way of a good decision. Don’t let uncertainty cause you to make an unnecessary move. Stand by and see what unfolds. You’ll find your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Touch base with people who bring out the best in you and make you think. Network, socialize and discuss your intentions and plans. Personal and home improvements will brighten your day.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Concentrate on something that motivates you to do things differently. Explore the possibilities, but stick to a budget you can afford. Emotional spending will set you back.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Disregard temptation. Discipline and practicality will take you where you want to go. Set your sights on personal goals and improvements that will lift your spirits. Spend time with a loved one.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t spend money foolishly. You can’t buy love or impress people with lavishness. Focus on things you can do to look and feel great. Confusion and uncertainty will lead to mistakes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Spend more time with the people you love in the comfort of your home. An upgrade will improve your lifestyle and encourage you to follow through with personal plans. Share your intentions.

