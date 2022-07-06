Thursday, July 7

Stick to what you know and do best. Be wary of taking on responsibilities that don't belong to you or making promises that will take up your time and energy. Set high standards, and don't deviate from your plans to appease others. Take charge of your life and happiness and see how quickly you can make things better.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You'll have a short fuse. Before letting someone aggravate you, think about what's transpired. Adjust your attitude to avoid getting into an unnecessary argument that could lead to emotional turmoil.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Spread joy, be generous and make a difference, but don't go hog-wild. Offer reasonable suggestions, pitch in and lend a helping hand. What you do will count for more than what you say.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Change your routine, let your intuition guide you and your imagination lead you on an adventure. Embrace what life offers and let the experiences that follow usher in personal growth.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- A steady pace will get you where you want to go. Refuse to let emotional misunderstandings lead to regret. Listen, ask questions and confirm facts before passing along information.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Change the way you live. Discuss your intentions with someone who can offer insight. Let your imagination take you on a journey that helps you discover what you want to do next. Follow your heart.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stick to the truth, and question anything that sounds absurd. Show how dedicated you are by nurturing meaningful partnerships. Focus on improving your lifestyle and cutting costs.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't strain your relationships. Take your time, listen carefully and offer only positive advice. Getting along with those closest to you will encourage compromise and peace.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Push yourself as hard as possible; leave nothing to chance or unfinished. Don't be railroaded into someone's dream when you have plans of your own. Self-improvement will pay off.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't argue. Give others the same freedom that you wish for, and do your best to keep the peace. Channel your energy into better handling your money and tidying up loose ends.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Opposition will sprout if you don't keep your thoughts secret. Bide your time, rethink your strategy and build a solid argument with reasonable suggestions to satisfy challenging opponents.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Use your energy wisely. Arguing will eat into your time and set you back. Work under the radar, and finish what you start. Indulgence will leave you with a lack of resources.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You've got the drive to turn your ideas into something concrete. A physical effort to follow through with your plans will make you feel good about yourself and what you have achieved.