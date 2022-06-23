Friday, June 24

Discipline will pay off this year. Allocate your time and energy wisely. Concentrate on your schedule, and finish what you start. Joint endeavors will take their toll if equality isn't maintained. Invest in yourself, not in someone else or something unfamiliar to you. Don't overload your plate or let temptation take charge. Change only what's necessary.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't take on more than you can handle. Avoid overspending or partaking in things that aren't good for you. Put health, fitness and financial matters first. Keep an eye out for valuable information.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't settle for something that doesn't meet your expectations. Put in the thought, time and energy to get what you want so you can feel good about yourself. Your generous spirit will encourage others.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Go somewhere new, clear your head and plan your next move. Discuss your intentions with someone who can shed light on what you want to pursue. Refuse to let anyone mislead you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Be bold but mindful of what others need and want. Share your thoughts. Channel your energy into partnerships and opportunities that can improve your life and relationships. Romance is encouraged.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You can be unique and entertaining without overspending. If you use your creative imagination, you'll find a way to express yourself and your ideas with enthusiasm. Be diplomatic today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Hold on to what you've got and utilize your strengths to turn something you enjoy doing into a constructive pursuit. Focus on making mental and physical improvements.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Domestic adjustments will pay off. Take a unique approach when constructing an environment that is sure to please the ones you love and ease your stress.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- An unnecessary change will disappoint you. You'll make better decisions if you are responsible and reasonable. Stick close to home. Use your money, ideas and energy to improve your space.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Moderation is encouraged. Keep the peace, live within your means and don't take a risk with your health or money. Consider the best way to make improvements that will lower your overhead.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't do too much too fast. Slow down, live in the moment and be mindful of what's happening. Don't feel pressured to overspend just to impress someone impossible to please. Put your needs first.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll meet with resistance if you try to make a spontaneous move. Rethink your plans, then pursue what's feasible. Don't listen to the suggestions of imprudent people.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll make valuable connections once you find out where you can be of help or do some good. Expand your circle of friends or nurture a meaningful relationship. Self-improvement will boost your morale.

