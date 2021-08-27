AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Distance yourself from anyone implementing changes that make you feel uncomfortable. Concentrate on building strength and maintaining a well-balanced lifestyle.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll have a good idea that saves money and encourages you to use your skills more efficiently. Believe and trust in your ability, and invest more time in getting what you want.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Get your finances in order and consider what you can afford to do that will make your life easier and your surroundings more convenient. Take the initiative and ask questions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Put your intelligence to good use. Get involved in activities or events that allow you to use your skills to make a difference. Your efforts will raise your profile and lead to a quality connection.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Be cautious when dealing with domestic situations. Opposition is apparent if someone doesn’t like the way you do things. Compromise or do things by yourself to avoid a blowout.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Concentrate on your physical and emotional well-being. Adopt a routine geared toward good nutrition, exercise and hanging out with people who bring out the best in you. Fix up your space.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take precautions if someone is pushy or using emotional tactics to persuade you to tackle something that isn’t in your best interest. Back away from extreme situations. Settle down.

