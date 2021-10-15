AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Pay more attention to what is possible and less to what isn’t. Your timing will be vital if you want to take advantage of a proposal or partnership opportunity. Keep the peace.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Physical and emotional difficulties will surface if you take risks or get involved in something that causes stress. Divide your time appropriately to avoid upsetting a loved one.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t take risks with your money, health or legal matters. Size up situations and do what’s best for you. Take time to relax with a loved one. Discuss plans and make decisions together.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Indecisiveness will be your downfall. Don’t let an emotional matter stand between you and common sense. Do what’s necessary and keep moving forward. Don’t forget what and who you are dealing with.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Think straight and keep your emotions under wraps. Plan a day filled with fun and spend time with people who bring out the best in you. Refuse to engage with someone’s dramatic antics.