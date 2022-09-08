Friday, Sept. 9

It's time to make a change based on current trends. Update your qualifications by taking the things you enjoy doing most into consideration. Refuse to let others disrupt your plans or cost you emotionally or financially. Love, romance and personal growth are encouraged and will help boost your confidence, giving you the wherewithal to get ahead. Trust your instincts.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take the path that keeps you out of trouble and heading in a direction that shows promise. Channel your energy into precision, attention to detail and finishing what you start.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take advantage of an opportunity to learn. Expanding your mind will lead to new friendships and interests. Ask questions, and someone will disclose information that will eliminate uncertainty.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Concentrate on how you look, feel and handle situations. Refuse to let anyone outmaneuver you. Pay attention to how you present your ideas and plans. Show compassion and understanding.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't play games or get involved with people who use emotional tactics to take advantage of others. Sticking to what and who you know will make it easier for you to figure out what to do next.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- By investing in your talents, you will attract attention and interest regarding what you want to pursue. Refuse to let anyone talk you into taking on too much too quickly. Personal gain is apparent.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep the ball rolling. Don't let anyone stand in your way or lead you astray. Change what isn't working and leave everything else in place. Refuse to let your emotions get in the way.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Let your actions speak for you. A show of affection will help break down barriers that stand between you and something you want. Don't embellish a story to draw attention to yourself.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't let someone's big plans get in your way. Weigh the pros and cons, and don't be afraid to do your own thing if it will get you closer to your goal. Think big, but keep your plans simple.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A change may not be wanted initially, but there will be benefits that ease your misgivings. Follow your heart, trust your intuition and do your very best. A passionate approach will pay off.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Put more energy behind the things you love to do and the people you care about most. Avoid clashes with people who don't share your beliefs and stay away from situations that could put you in danger.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Be careful how much information you share. Learn through observation; you'll gain leverage when you negotiate or barter. Trust in yourself and go about your business. Time is on your side.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Spending money to please others won't buy love or anything else you hope to gain. Share information about what you are trying to achieve, and you'll be surprised by the response.