Wednesday, Aug. 18

Stick to your plan and finish what you start. Do whatever it takes to accommodate trends. Align yourself with people who have something to offer. Look at your strengths, and find a way to use them appropriately. Do your best, and make the most of your skills and time. A steady pace forward will lead to better days ahead.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take a moment to consider how to use your time and money efficiently. Trying to outdo someone could turn into a costly venture. Use your intelligence and physical attributes to get your way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change will give you a boost. Whether you make a move, redecorate or make your space more comfortable, the results will ease stress and make you happy. Don’t wait for someone to make the first move.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep your emotions tucked away. Focus on personal growth and physical improvements, and you will enhance your morale and gain the confidence to follow through with your plans. Don’t miss an opportunity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take a closer look at your finances. Go over your expenses and consider where you can cut corners. Taking care of such matters will relieve stress and help you put your money to better use.