CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Look over contracts and agreements, and make adjustments. Offer suggestions to a cause or group you want to help, but don’t make a cash donation. Keep your promises.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Maintain the upper hand; don’t give in to someone putting pressure on you. Recognize false information by doing your research, reading and listening to all sides of a situation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Live, learn and grow. Don’t take someone’s word as gospel. Dig deep, and you’ll discover the truth and a path that will lead to a better life. Make a change for the right reasons.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — A discussion with a friend or relative will make you question what you are doing. Before you make a change, consider what you want and what you might lose. Open your mind and see what happens.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Domestic issues will arise if you fall behind with your responsibilities. Take care of unfinished business before you try something new. A disagreement will unfold if you aren’t careful.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You’ve got the edge, so stop letting others interfere in your decisions. Use your wiles to outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way. Pay more attention to the people you love.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t be fooled by hidden costs. Set a budget, get quotes in writing and seek out a second opinion. Handle shared expenses with care to avoid unexpected expenses.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0