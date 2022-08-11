Friday, Aug. 12

Your mind is sharp, and very little will escape your notice this year. Dive into the things that bring you joy, and expand your friendships, horizons and expectations. Use your ability to capture what's happening around you, and add your Midas touch to enhance whatever you decide to pursue. Think big, but keep your costs down in order to prosper.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Engage in what's essential and will make a difference in your community or your family. Set standards and boundaries to ensure you get what you want at an affordable cost.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- An intelligent approach to getting others to see things your way will far exceed using force or emotional tactics. Carry on, regardless of who decides to participate. Knowledge is power.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Consider what's important to you. Take the road that allows you to focus on making your dreams come true. Personal improvement will boost your confidence and attract attention.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Be a good listener and mindful of others. Go with the flow, and you'll find a path that feels right. Accommodating others will buy you time and help you work through differences amicably.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Set priorities that promote a happy, healthy lifestyle. Take care of unfinished business and move on to pastimes that put a smile on your face. Love, romance and physical improvements are encouraged.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Think about how you can improve your life without the fallout from loved ones who don't want change. A slight adjustment will prompt someone you love to participate.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- It's up to you to do the legwork required to take advantage of a unique opportunity. Don't let envy or anger stand between you and what you are trying to achieve.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Show passion and you'll drum up interest in helping you make a difference. You'll be most comfortable when allowed to do your own thing. Shine brightly and light the way for others.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Make personal enlightenment, self-improvement and romance your priorities. Don't wait for people and opportunities to come your way; do your part and make things happen.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Be honest about what you want; you'll ward off getting stuck with someone else's responsibilities. Don't let the changes or choices others make ruin your day or your time with loved ones.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't give someone the chance to outmaneuver you. Take physical action, improve your reputation and recruit people who share your objective. Personal improvements are heading your way.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take a creative approach to how you handle responsibilities, and you will receive praise for your ingenuity. A partnership will develop with someone who shares your concerns. A proposal is worth considering.