Saturday, July 10

A detailed approach will help you excel. Taking the extra time to get things done or get what you want will pay off. Think big and be prepared to do things differently; you will attract significant interest this year. A unique spin on an old idea will lead to something new and exciting.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A creative pastime will spark your imagination. Don’t let anyone discourage you from following a path that excites you or makes you feel happy. Take a free-spirited approach to life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Trust in what you know and how you want to proceed. Now is not the time to follow someone’s lead. Listen to your heart and don’t stop until you reach your goal. Change only what’s necessary.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Test an offer before you take the plunge. A couple of changes will make a difference. Refuse to let anyone make decisions for you. Avoid a health risk.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put some backbone into whatever you decide to do today, and you will feel good about what you accomplish. Refuse to let your emotions override what’s essential. Choose passion over confrontation.