Thursday, Jan. 28

Be a leader, not a follower. Refuse to let the changes others make lead you astray or make you feel uncertain about what you want. Be smart regarding your associates, and let honesty and integrity be your guides when making tough decisions. Show compassion, but don’t compromise your standards.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take your time. Don’t feel pressured to act if you aren’t ready or comfortable with others’ requests. Be open about what you want and what you are willing to do.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep an open mind, but don’t share your thoughts. Time is on your side, and good decisions will lead to a better future. Don’t act in haste. Gather information and solicit advice.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — The tide is turning, and things are falling into place. Before you become complacent, take a closer look at the small but essential details. Play to win, not just to get by.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take a chill pill before you engage with someone who is pushing your emotional buttons. If you back yourself into a corner, it will be challenging to find your way out. Keep the peace.